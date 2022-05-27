CDS: Johnson invites Zelensky to create an anti-Russia alliance

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to create a new international alliance against Russia, Corriere Della Sera writes, citing its sources.

According to the newspaper, London proposes to unite countries dissatisfied with the policy of Brussels and Germany's actions against Moscow into a "new political, economic and military alliance" that will become an alternative to the EU.

“The Prime Minister first presented the initiative to Volodymyr Zelensky when the Ukrainian president received him in Kyiv on April 9. The Boris Johnson model involves the creation of a European community led by the United Kingdom. In addition to Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, it could also include Turkey later… Johnson proposes an alliance of states that zealously defend national sovereignty, stand for a free economy, and are ready to take the toughest possible stance against the Russian military threat," the article says.

The newspaper claims that Kyiv has not yet expressed a position on the proposal of the British leader. As the newspaper notes, Zelensky is probably waiting for the summit of the EU countries, which will decide on the recognition of Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the organization. The verdict of the European leaders may influence the further steps of Kyiv, the author stressed.