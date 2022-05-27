EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

CDS: Johnson invites Zelensky to create an anti-Russia alliance

World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has proposed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to create a new international alliance against Russia, Corriere Della Sera writes, citing its sources.

CDS: Johnson invites Zelensky to create an anti-Russia alliance

According to the newspaper, London proposes to unite countries dissatisfied with the policy of Brussels and Germany's actions against Moscow into a "new political, economic and military alliance" that will become an alternative to the EU.

“The Prime Minister first presented the initiative to Volodymyr Zelensky when the Ukrainian president received him in Kyiv on April 9. The Boris Johnson model involves the creation of a European community led by the United Kingdom. In addition to Ukraine, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, it could also include Turkey later… Johnson proposes an alliance of states that zealously defend national sovereignty, stand for a free economy, and are ready to take the toughest possible stance against the Russian military threat," the article says.

The newspaper claims that Kyiv has not yet expressed a position on the proposal of the British leader. As the newspaper notes, Zelensky is probably waiting for the summit of the EU countries, which will decide on the recognition of Ukraine as a candidate for membership in the organization. The verdict of the European leaders may influence the further steps of Kyiv, the author stressed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Russian tank blown up by a mine turns out to be a bait for Ukraine in Donbass

In one of the districts of Donbass, a situation occurred that received a response on the Web. The Russian tank T-72BZ was blown up by a mine, but it is not that simple.

Russian tank blown up by a mine turns out to be a bait for Ukraine in Donbass
DPR militia find group of Ukrainian soldiers who hid themselves at Azovstal
Hotspots and Incidents
DPR militia find group of Ukrainian soldiers who hid themselves at Azovstal
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces destroy electronic intelligence centre in Ukraine
World
Putin frowns as EU freezes 23 bln euro of Russian assets
Lyuba Lulko Germany wants to go back to coal and fuel oil. Greta Thunberg does not care Lyuba Lulko Andreas C Chrysafis A minnow in troubled waters Andreas C Chrysafis John V. The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity John V.
Europe
Germany wants to go back to coal and fuel oil. Greta Thunberg does not care
World
Ukraine threatens Hungary 'something could happen' to the Druzhba oil pipeline
WP: EU сomplies with Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles
World
WP: EU сomplies with Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles
Last materials
CDS: Johnson invites Zelensky to create an anti-Russia alliance
Stoltenberg names the condition for the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO
Asia for the first time overtakes Europe in terms of purchases of Russian oil
Video shows aerial view of TOS-1A flamethrowers attacking Ukrainian positions
Germany wants to go back to coal and fuel oil. Greta Thunberg does not care
Roman Abramovich sells Chelsea
Child killed as bomb explodes at Mariupol school
Ukraine threatens Hungary 'something could happen' to the Druzhba oil pipeline
Finnish General Toveri says Winter War can repeat in Ukraine
WP: EU сomplies with Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy