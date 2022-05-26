Ukraine threatens Hungary 'something could happen' to the Druzhba oil pipeline

Ukraine may influence the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline in order to put pressure on countries that are not ready to abandon Russian oil, follows from the speech of the adviser to the Ukrainian Energy Minister Olena Zerkal at the Kyiv Security Forum.

The official said that Hungary took advantage of the situation in Ukraine and actually began to blackmail the European Union, but Kyiv "has an excellent lever in its hands - this is the Druzhba oil pipeline."

She recalled that there is a separate pipeline going to Hungary.

"In my opinion, it would be very appropriate if something happened to the oil pipeline. But again, it is in the hands of the government and the president - to decide political issues, do we really want to talk with Orban in the language that he understands and that he imposes on the European Union, or we are not ready for this yet," Zerkal concluded.

Some EU countries, including Hungary, are blocking the adoption of the sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which includes the possibility of abandoning Russian oil.