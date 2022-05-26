EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Ukraine threatens Hungary 'something could happen' to the Druzhba oil pipeline

World

Ukraine may influence the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline in order to put pressure on countries that are not ready to abandon Russian oil, follows from the speech of the adviser to the Ukrainian Energy Minister Olena Zerkal at the Kyiv Security Forum.

Ukraine threatens Hungary 'something could happen' to the Druzhba oil pipeline

The official said that Hungary took advantage of the situation in Ukraine and actually began to blackmail the European Union, but Kyiv "has an excellent lever in its hands - this is the Druzhba oil pipeline."

She recalled that there is a separate pipeline going to Hungary.

"In my opinion, it would be very appropriate if something happened to the oil pipeline. But again, it is in the hands of the government and the president - to decide political issues, do we really want to talk with Orban in the language that he understands and that he imposes on the European Union, or we are not ready for this yet," Zerkal concluded.

Some EU countries, including Hungary, are blocking the adoption of the sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions, which includes the possibility of abandoning Russian oil.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict

EU countries offer Ukraine to surrender some of its territories to Russia to end hostilities in the country, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of Ukraine's President said

EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict
Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president
World
Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president
World
American ex-Colonel: Armed Forces of Ukraine immobilized in Donbass
World
Five foreign vessels leave port of Mariupol
Andreas C Chrysafis A minnow in troubled waters Andreas C Chrysafis John V. The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity John V. Peter Baofu Why the West is Anti-Western in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis Peter Baofu
World
The Telegraph: NATO split into four camps over Ukrainian conflict
World
Military Times: Next week will be crucial for Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass
NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings
World
NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings
Last materials
WP: EU сomplies with Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles
Broadcom buys VMware for $61 billion
Ganesh Acharya: 'There is immense talent In India'
Russian tank blown up by a mine turns out to be a bait for Ukraine in Donbass
Ukraine demands to impose sanctions against Belarus calling it co-agressor
Putin frowns as EU freezes 23 bln euro of Russian assets
DPR militia find group of Ukrainian soldiers who hid themselves at Azovstal
Russian forces destroy electronic intelligence centre in Ukraine
EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict
Horoscope for May 26, 2022
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy