Author`s name Petr Ermilin

WP: EU сomplies with Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles

Most EU countries agreed to Russia's demand to pay for gas in rubles due to the fact that they were afraid of an energy crisis, writes The Washington Post.

Thus, Moscow won the gas confrontation, the author of the article emphasizes. However, the European Union plans to reduce its dependence on Russian gas in the future. However, the search for alternative suppliers has not been successful, and European countries are ready to do anything to avoid a crisis.

At the end of March, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the transfer of payments for gas supplies to unfriendly countries into rubles. Those states that refuse to carry out transactions in Russian currency will be recognized as violators of obligations under agreements, the leader of the country warned. The new procedure for the purchase and sale of gas began to operate from 1 April.

According to Bloomberg analyst Xavier Blas, a real economic collapse will overtake Europe in late autumn due to the energy crisis caused by rising prices for hydrocarbons and electricity.

