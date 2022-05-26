Ukraine demands to impose sanctions against Belarus calling it co-agressor

The Rada demanded to recognize Belarus as a "co-aggressor" and impose sanctions against it

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine introduced a bill on Thursday demanding that Belarus be recognized as a "co-aggressor" and impose sanctions against Minsk.

"According to the norms of international law, Belarus is a co-aggressor, because it voluntarily provided its territory for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to commit acts of aggression against Ukraine. Thanks to such support, Russian troops approached Kyiv two days later, capturing the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the cities of Slavutich, Irpen, the villages of Ivankov, Gostomel, Buchu and other settlements in the north of Ukraine," the explanatory note to the document says.

According to the text of the bill, its main goal is the introduction by Ukraine of special economic and other restrictive measures against Belarus, providing, in particular, for the development of a mechanism for the forced seizure of objects of property rights of Belarus as a state "actively supporting the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine."

The deputies also propose to expand the list of grounds for depriving Ukrainian citizenship of persons with dual citizenship of Ukraine and Belarus.