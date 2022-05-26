EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Ukraine demands to impose sanctions against Belarus calling it co-agressor

World

The Rada demanded to recognize Belarus as a "co-aggressor" and impose sanctions against it

Ukraine demands to impose sanctions against Belarus calling it co-agressor

Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine introduced a bill on Thursday demanding that Belarus be recognized as a "co-aggressor" and impose sanctions against Minsk.

"According to the norms of international law, Belarus is a co-aggressor, because it voluntarily provided its territory for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to commit acts of aggression against Ukraine. Thanks to such support, Russian troops approached Kyiv two days later, capturing the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the cities of Slavutich, Irpen, the villages of Ivankov, Gostomel, Buchu and other settlements in the north of Ukraine," the explanatory note to the document says.

According to the text of the bill, its main goal is the introduction by Ukraine of special economic and other restrictive measures against Belarus, providing, in particular, for the development of a mechanism for the forced seizure of objects of property rights of Belarus as a state "actively supporting the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine."

The deputies also propose to expand the list of grounds for depriving Ukrainian citizenship of persons with dual citizenship of Ukraine and Belarus.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict

EU countries offer Ukraine to surrender some of its territories to Russia to end hostilities in the country, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of Ukraine's President said

EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict
Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president
World
Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president
World
American ex-Colonel: Armed Forces of Ukraine immobilized in Donbass
World
Five foreign vessels leave port of Mariupol
Andreas C Chrysafis A minnow in troubled waters Andreas C Chrysafis John V. The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity John V. Peter Baofu Why the West is Anti-Western in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis Peter Baofu
World
The Telegraph: NATO split into four camps over Ukrainian conflict
World
Military Times: Next week will be crucial for Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass
NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings
World
NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings
Last materials
Putin frowns as EU freezes 23 bln euro of Russian assets
DPR militia find group of Ukrainian soldiers who hid themselves at Azovstal
Russian forces destroy electronic intelligence centre in Ukraine
EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict
Horoscope for May 26, 2022
Passenger bus crushes teenager to death in India
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant uranium reserves enough to build nuclear arms
Military Times: Next week will be crucial for Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass
The Telegraph: NATO split into four camps over Ukrainian conflict
A minnow in troubled waters
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy