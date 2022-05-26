Putin frowns as EU freezes 23 bln euro of Russian assets

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said that EU froze assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation worth 23 billion euros.

At the same time, Reynders noted that the 23 billion frozen in the European Union was a negligible figure compared to the 100 billion frozen by the United States.

Russian President Putin responded by saying that stealing someone else's assets can never do good.

"Stealing someone else's assets has never done any good, especially for those who do it,” Putin said commenting on the recent decisions of the West to freeze Russian assets.

Since the beginning of March, the United States, the EU, Great Britain and Japan have imposed sanctions against the Russian Central Bank. The governments of these countries decided to freeze the reserves of the Russian central Bank nominated in their national currencies.

The European Union earlier banned operations related to the management of reserves and assets of the Russian Central Bank. The document prohibited transactions related to the management of reserves, as well as assets of the Central Bank of Russia, including transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf of the Central Bank of Russia.

On May 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky suggested foreign partner states should conclude a multilateral agreement that would involve the confiscation of Russia's assets abroad and their transfer to Ukraine and other countries.

Zelensky offered to transfer Russia's foreign assets to Ukraine and other states in order to compensate for losses from the actions of Russian troops.