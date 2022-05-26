EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Putin frowns as EU freezes 23 bln euro of Russian assets

World

European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said that EU froze assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation worth 23 billion euros.

Putin frowns as EU freezes 23 bln euro of Russian assets

At the same time, Reynders noted that the 23 billion frozen in the European Union was a negligible figure compared to the 100 billion frozen by the United States.

Russian President Putin responded by saying that stealing someone else's assets can never do good.

"Stealing someone else's assets has never done any good, especially for those who do it,” Putin said commenting on the recent decisions of the West to freeze Russian assets.

Since the beginning of March, the United States, the EU, Great Britain and Japan have imposed sanctions against the Russian Central Bank. The governments of these countries decided to freeze the reserves of the Russian central Bank nominated in their national currencies.

The European Union earlier banned operations related to the management of reserves and assets of the Russian Central Bank. The document prohibited transactions related to the management of reserves, as well as assets of the Central Bank of Russia, including transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf of the Central Bank of Russia.

On May 21, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky suggested foreign partner states should conclude a multilateral agreement that would involve the confiscation of Russia's assets abroad and their transfer to Ukraine and other countries.

Zelensky offered to transfer Russia's foreign assets to Ukraine and other states in order to compensate for losses from the actions of Russian troops.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict

EU countries offer Ukraine to surrender some of its territories to Russia to end hostilities in the country, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of Ukraine's President said

EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict
Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president
World
Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president
World
American ex-Colonel: Armed Forces of Ukraine immobilized in Donbass
World
Five foreign vessels leave port of Mariupol
Andreas C Chrysafis A minnow in troubled waters Andreas C Chrysafis John V. The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity John V. Peter Baofu Why the West is Anti-Western in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis Peter Baofu
World
The Telegraph: NATO split into four camps over Ukrainian conflict
World
Military Times: Next week will be crucial for Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass
NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings
World
NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings
Last materials
Putin frowns as EU freezes 23 bln euro of Russian assets
DPR militia find group of Ukrainian soldiers who hid themselves at Azovstal
Russian forces destroy electronic intelligence centre in Ukraine
EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict
Horoscope for May 26, 2022
Passenger bus crushes teenager to death in India
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant uranium reserves enough to build nuclear arms
Military Times: Next week will be crucial for Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass
The Telegraph: NATO split into four camps over Ukrainian conflict
A minnow in troubled waters
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy