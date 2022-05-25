EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict

EU countries offer Ukraine to surrender some of its territories to Russia to end hostilities in the country, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of Ukraine's President said on Telegram.

"We want our good old pre-war life back. Go for compromises” — this is what one may read in the eyes of certain Westerners," Podolyak wrote.

Ukraine will not participate in this discussion and will not bargain its citizens, territories or sovereignty.

"Today they offer us to give the east and the south away to Russia. Thanks for the advice, but we would rather accept assistance in the form of weapons," he added.

Freezing the conflict is out of the question, Podolyak said. Negotiations will become possible when the parties are ready to negotiate, and in order to achieve this Russia needs to start assessing the situation soberly, he said.

Earlier, Podolyak reproached Western countries for their wish to resume business relations with Russia. According to him, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, one may hear officials saying that the West is waiting for a truce between Ukraine and Russia in order to return its business to Russia.