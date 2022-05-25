EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict

World

EU countries offer Ukraine to surrender some of its territories to Russia to end hostilities in the country, Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of Ukraine's President said on Telegram.

EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict

"We want our good old pre-war life back. Go for compromises” — this is what one may read in the eyes of certain Westerners," Podolyak wrote.

Ukraine will not participate in this discussion and will not bargain its citizens, territories or sovereignty.

"Today they offer us to give the east and the south away to Russia. Thanks for the advice, but we would rather accept assistance in the form of weapons," he added.

Freezing the conflict is out of the question, Podolyak said. Negotiations will become possible when the parties are ready to negotiate, and in order to achieve this Russia needs to start assessing the situation soberly, he said.

Earlier, Podolyak reproached Western countries for their wish to resume business relations with Russia. According to him, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, one may hear officials saying that the West is waiting for a truce between Ukraine and Russia in order to return its business to Russia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Expert explains why Ukrainian army is finished if it doesn't leave Severodonetsk

The United States announced its intention to send Special Operations Forces (SOF) soldiers to Ukraine. Formally, everything is presented as if it is necessary to protect the embassy. However, the reality is different. This opinion was expressed by a military observer, reserve colonel Mikhail Khodarenok.

Expert explains why Ukrainian army is finished if it doesn't leave Severodonetsk
Russia explains the use of submarines in Ukraine special operation
World
Russia explains the use of submarines in Ukraine special operation
World
Russian General Gerasimov 'killed' by Ukrainian militants 'resurrects'
World
Turkey threatens to leave NATO due to possible Finland and Sweden's entry
Andreas C Chrysafis A minnow in troubled waters Andreas C Chrysafis John V. The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity John V. Peter Baofu Why the West is Anti-Western in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis Peter Baofu
Columnists
The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity
Russia
Russia slows down offensive in Ukraine deliberately - Defense Minister
Expert: The US begins the second round of World War III
World
Expert: The US begins the second round of World War III
Last materials
EU offers Ukraine to give away some territories to Russia to end conflict
Horoscope for May 26, 2022
Passenger bus crushes teenager to death in India
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant uranium reserves enough to build nuclear arms
Military Times: Next week will be crucial for Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass
The Telegraph: NATO split into four camps over Ukrainian conflict
A minnow in troubled waters
NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings
American ex-Colonel: Armed Forces of Ukraine immobilized in Donbass
Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy