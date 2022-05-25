Military Times: Next week will be crucial for Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbass

According to military journalist Neil Hauer, the next week will be decisive for the Ukrainian troups in Donbass.

At the moment, the allied troops of the Russian Armed Forces and units of the People's Militia are breaking through enemy positions in the region.

The Canadian journalist noted that the Russian military is already close to achieving its goal: the main road that connects the city of Bakhmut with Lisichansk and Severodonetsk is practically blocked.

Hauer believes that Russia plans to cut off the supply lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.