EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

The Telegraph: NATO split into four camps over Ukrainian conflict

World

At first glance, it might seem that NATO is now rallied over the Ukrainian conflict. However, within the alliance there are several groups whose opinions about what is happening are contradictory. British political commentator Douglas Murray writes about this in The Telegraph newspaper.

The Telegraph: NATO split into four camps over Ukrainian conflict

He distinguishes four camps, the first of which he calls "correct". It is headed by Britain, since it was the UK who foresaw "Russian aggression" and provided Ukraine with support in a timely manner. The second camp is headed by Germany, and those are Europeans who are "compromised by their recent agreements with the Russian Federation".

Murray calls the third camp "Elysian" and puts France at the head:

“There is the Elysian camp and there is a president who believes that if he maintains an open line with Putin, he can somehow resolve the conflict. It is clear that President Zelensky and others have lost patience with President Macron.”

Murray calls Washington the fourth camp, namely the forces that deliberately prolong the conflict, seeking a change of power in the Russian Federation. So, we can conclude that the North Atlantic Alliance is not so united as it seems at first glance.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Expert explains why Ukrainian army is finished if it doesn't leave Severodonetsk

The United States announced its intention to send Special Operations Forces (SOF) soldiers to Ukraine. Formally, everything is presented as if it is necessary to protect the embassy. However, the reality is different. This opinion was expressed by a military observer, reserve colonel Mikhail Khodarenok.

Expert explains why Ukrainian army is finished if it doesn't leave Severodonetsk
Russia explains the use of submarines in Ukraine special operation
World
Russia explains the use of submarines in Ukraine special operation
World
Russian General Gerasimov 'killed' by Ukrainian militants 'resurrects'
World
Turkey threatens to leave NATO due to possible Finland and Sweden's entry
Andreas C Chrysafis A minnow in troubled waters Andreas C Chrysafis John V. The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity John V. Peter Baofu Why the West is Anti-Western in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis Peter Baofu
Russia
Russia slows down offensive in Ukraine deliberately - Defense Minister
Columnists
The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity
Expert: The US begins the second round of World War III
World
Expert: The US begins the second round of World War III
Last materials
A minnow in troubled waters
NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings
American ex-Colonel: Armed Forces of Ukraine immobilized in Donbass
Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president
Five foreign vessels leave port of Mariupol
Biden to 'stand up to the gun lobby' after the Texas school shooting
European Commission proposes to criminalize circumvention of sanctions
Reuters: key stage of Russian operation in Ukraine begins
Putin signs decree for grant Russian citizenship to Kherson region of Ukraine
Captured Donbass battalion* militant: I lost 50 fellow officers
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy