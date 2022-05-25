EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings

World

NATO is immune from legal action. Therefore, it is impossible to sue NATO on cases filed by victims of 1999 Serbia bombings, Serbian lawyer Srdan Aleksic told RIA Novosti.

NATO refuses to bear responsibility for 1999 Serbia bombings

Two new lawsuits were filed with the High Court in Belgrade on January 20.

"In its statement to the court, the NATO Liaison Office in Serbia indicated that it had full immunity under the jurisdiction of Serbia,” Aleksic said, noting that immunity was granted to the alliance on the basis of the agreement with the Union State of Serbia and Montenegro "On transit participation and support for peacekeeping operations” (dated from 2005), as well as in accordance with the agreement from 2006.

However, it is impossible to apply the law retroactively, the lawyer stressed. Therefore, NATO can not be granted immunity under the agreement that had been signed several years after the bombings.

The bombings in question were carried out as part of Operation Allied Force under NATO's auspices against the then Yugoslavia. The reason for international intervention was the inter-ethnic conflict between Albanians and Serbs in Kosovo.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Expert explains why Ukrainian army is finished if it doesn't leave Severodonetsk

The United States announced its intention to send Special Operations Forces (SOF) soldiers to Ukraine. Formally, everything is presented as if it is necessary to protect the embassy. However, the reality is different. This opinion was expressed by a military observer, reserve colonel Mikhail Khodarenok.

Expert explains why Ukrainian army is finished if it doesn't leave Severodonetsk
Russia explains the use of submarines in Ukraine special operation
World
Russia explains the use of submarines in Ukraine special operation
World
Russian General Gerasimov 'killed' by Ukrainian militants 'resurrects'
World
Turkey threatens to leave NATO due to possible Finland and Sweden's entry
John V. The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity John V. Peter Baofu Why the West is Anti-Western in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis Peter Baofu Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Monkeypox. Like, What the...? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russia
Russia slows down offensive in Ukraine deliberately - Defense Minister
World
Expert: The US begins the second round of World War III
DPR militant: Ukrainian militants might start killing their commanders
World
DPR militant: Ukrainian militants might start killing their commanders
Last materials
Five foreign vessels leave port of Mariupol
Biden to 'stand up to the gun lobby' after the Texas school shooting
European Commission proposes to criminalize circumvention of sanctions
Putin signs decree for grant Russian citizenship to Kherson region of Ukraine
Reuters: key stage of Russian operation in Ukraine begins
Captured Donbass battalion* militant: I lost 50 fellow officers
14 students and one teacher killed in Texas school shooting
The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity
Hundreds of ex-PM’s supporters arrested in Pakistan ahead of Islamabad march
Horoscope for May 25, 2022: Know your astrological predictions
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy