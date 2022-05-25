EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

American ex-Colonel: Armed Forces of Ukraine immobilized in Donbass

World

Former adviser to the US Secretary of Defense Douglas McGregor said that all statements about the possible start of a nuclear war are completely absurd. In his opinion, Washington wants to intimidate the public and provoke panic among the population. The retired colonel is convinced that Russia can only retaliate with a nuclear strike if attacked by the United States.

American ex-Colonel: Armed Forces of Ukraine immobilized in Donbass

McGregor also commented on the allocation of colossal US funds for military assistance to Ukraine. Former adviser to the head of the Pentagon noted that the standard of living of Americans has dropped significantly. Despite support from Washington and its allies, the Ukrainian group in Donbass is completely immobilized.

"They control an area of ​​150 to 200 square miles, they are experiencing serious supply problems, and they only have enough ammunition for a few weeks," McGregor said on the air of the Real America program.

In his opinion, after the final defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, US President Joe Biden will be forced to explain himself to the Americans, as this will be another failure of the White House policy.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Expert explains why Ukrainian army is finished if it doesn't leave Severodonetsk

The United States announced its intention to send Special Operations Forces (SOF) soldiers to Ukraine. Formally, everything is presented as if it is necessary to protect the embassy. However, the reality is different. This opinion was expressed by a military observer, reserve colonel Mikhail Khodarenok.

Expert explains why Ukrainian army is finished if it doesn't leave Severodonetsk
Russia explains the use of submarines in Ukraine special operation
World
Russia explains the use of submarines in Ukraine special operation
World
Russian General Gerasimov 'killed' by Ukrainian militants 'resurrects'
World
Turkey threatens to leave NATO due to possible Finland and Sweden's entry
John V. The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity John V. Peter Baofu Why the West is Anti-Western in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis Peter Baofu Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Monkeypox. Like, What the...? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russia
Russia slows down offensive in Ukraine deliberately - Defense Minister
World
Expert: The US begins the second round of World War III
DPR militant: Ukrainian militants might start killing their commanders
World
DPR militant: Ukrainian militants might start killing their commanders
Last materials
Five foreign vessels leave port of Mariupol
Biden to 'stand up to the gun lobby' after the Texas school shooting
European Commission proposes to criminalize circumvention of sanctions
Putin signs decree for grant Russian citizenship to Kherson region of Ukraine
Reuters: key stage of Russian operation in Ukraine begins
Captured Donbass battalion* militant: I lost 50 fellow officers
14 students and one teacher killed in Texas school shooting
The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity
Hundreds of ex-PM’s supporters arrested in Pakistan ahead of Islamabad march
Horoscope for May 25, 2022: Know your astrological predictions
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy