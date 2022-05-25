EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president

World

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in Davos, announced the existence of a "plan B" in case he dies. In such a situation, the powers of the President of Ukraine will be assumed by the head of parliament or the prime minister.

Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president

The authors of MK suggest that in the current realities, Zelensky's place can be taken by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny.

Zelensky himself appointed Zaluzhny to command the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but now their opinions differ on many issues. So, for example, Zaluzhny stated that it was necessary to save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen, but the Kyiv authorities ordered "to stand to the last." Also, Zaluzhny was against the attack of Ukrainian paratroopers on Zmeiny Island and advocated the removal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Severodonetsk and Kramatorsk.

“Therefore, it is far from a fact that the Commander-in-Chief will definitely have to wait for the death of the Supreme Commander in order to take his place. Put Zaluzhny at the head of Ukraine, for example, through a military coup,” writes MK.

Time magazine included the commander-in-chief of Ukraine in the list of 100 most influential people in the world. Zaluzhny is not afraid to criticize Zelensky for his decisions and clearly understands that soldiers are not an endless resource and Ukraine may be left without manpower.

However, the authors of "MK" notice that even if Zaluzhny assumes the powers of the President of Ukraine, this will not lead to a dialogue with Russia. The Commander-in-Chief was always distinguished by anti-Russian sentiments and said that he wanted to ride a tank along Red Square and the Arbat.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Expert explains why Ukrainian army is finished if it doesn't leave Severodonetsk

The United States announced its intention to send Special Operations Forces (SOF) soldiers to Ukraine. Formally, everything is presented as if it is necessary to protect the embassy. However, the reality is different. This opinion was expressed by a military observer, reserve colonel Mikhail Khodarenok.

Expert explains why Ukrainian army is finished if it doesn't leave Severodonetsk
Russia explains the use of submarines in Ukraine special operation
World
Russia explains the use of submarines in Ukraine special operation
World
Russian General Gerasimov 'killed' by Ukrainian militants 'resurrects'
World
Turkey threatens to leave NATO due to possible Finland and Sweden's entry
John V. The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity John V. Peter Baofu Why the West is Anti-Western in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis Peter Baofu Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Monkeypox. Like, What the...? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russia
Russia slows down offensive in Ukraine deliberately - Defense Minister
World
Expert: The US begins the second round of World War III
DPR militant: Ukrainian militants might start killing their commanders
World
DPR militant: Ukrainian militants might start killing their commanders
Last materials
Five foreign vessels leave port of Mariupol
Biden to 'stand up to the gun lobby' after the Texas school shooting
European Commission proposes to criminalize circumvention of sanctions
Putin signs decree for grant Russian citizenship to Kherson region of Ukraine
Reuters: key stage of Russian operation in Ukraine begins
Captured Donbass battalion* militant: I lost 50 fellow officers
14 students and one teacher killed in Texas school shooting
The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity
Hundreds of ex-PM’s supporters arrested in Pakistan ahead of Islamabad march
Horoscope for May 25, 2022: Know your astrological predictions
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy