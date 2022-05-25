Russian media reveal the name of the next possible Ukrainian president

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in Davos, announced the existence of a "plan B" in case he dies. In such a situation, the powers of the President of Ukraine will be assumed by the head of parliament or the prime minister.

The authors of MK suggest that in the current realities, Zelensky's place can be taken by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valery Zaluzhny.

Zelensky himself appointed Zaluzhny to command the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but now their opinions differ on many issues. So, for example, Zaluzhny stated that it was necessary to save the lives of Ukrainian servicemen, but the Kyiv authorities ordered "to stand to the last." Also, Zaluzhny was against the attack of Ukrainian paratroopers on Zmeiny Island and advocated the removal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Severodonetsk and Kramatorsk.

“Therefore, it is far from a fact that the Commander-in-Chief will definitely have to wait for the death of the Supreme Commander in order to take his place. Put Zaluzhny at the head of Ukraine, for example, through a military coup,” writes MK.

Time magazine included the commander-in-chief of Ukraine in the list of 100 most influential people in the world. Zaluzhny is not afraid to criticize Zelensky for his decisions and clearly understands that soldiers are not an endless resource and Ukraine may be left without manpower.

However, the authors of "MK" notice that even if Zaluzhny assumes the powers of the President of Ukraine, this will not lead to a dialogue with Russia. The Commander-in-Chief was always distinguished by anti-Russian sentiments and said that he wanted to ride a tank along Red Square and the Arbat.