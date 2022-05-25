EN RU FR PT
Five foreign vessels leave port of Mariupol

Five foreign vessels could leave the port of Mariupol after the port was cleared for mines, Maria Zakharova, an official spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday, May 25.

Five foreign vessels could leave the port owing to the work of specialists from Russia's Black Sea Fleet. They towed away a sunken Ukrainian border patrol ship from the fairway.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the port of Mariupol had been completely cleared of mines and started working as usual. Sappers examined 134 structures, detected and neutralized more than 12,000 explosive items and units of weaponry.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu announced the takeover of the city by the Russian military on May 4. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine started yielding themselves prisoners on May 16. As of May 20, as many as 2,439 servicemen left the blocked territory of the Azovstal steel plant.

