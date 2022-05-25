Biden to 'stand up to the gun lobby' after the Texas school shooting

The US President Joe Biden has called to 'stand up to the gun lobby' following the Texas shooting death incident.

Earlier Tuesday, an 18-year-old resident of the Texas town of Uvalde opened fire at an elementary school. According to CNN, 18 children and three adults were killed, the attacker was killed by the police.

"I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this again. Another massacre... As a nation, we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?.. Time to act" , Biden said.

The President has reported more than 900 shooting incidents in American schools over the past 10 years.

"An elementary school. Beautiful, innocent, second, third, fourth graders. And how many scores of innocent children who witnessed what happened saw their friends die as if they were on a battlefield, for God’s sake?" Biden said.

U.S. arms manufacturers have spent two decades aggressively marketing the assault weapons that bring them the most profit, the president said.