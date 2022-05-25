Reuters: key stage of Russian operation in Ukraine begins

Russian troops carried out a major operation to encircle the cities of Lysichansk and Severodonetsk, which lie on both sides of the river in eastern Ukraine. Allied forces lure the enemy into a cauldron on the eastern front.

According to the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, the decisive phase of the military special operation in Ukraine is currently underway.

"The situation on the eastern front is extremely difficult, because the fate of the country is possibly being decided right now," the Reuters news agency quoted him as saying.

The main combat takes place in Severodonetsk and Lisichansk. The governor of the Lugansk region, Sergei Gaidai, said that the intensity of the fighting in Severodonetsk had increased several times.