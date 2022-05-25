EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Captured Donbass battalion* militant: I lost 50 fellow officers

The captured nationalist of the Donbass battalion* Yuriy Zakopets said that he had lost more than 50 officer friends during Russian special operation.

Zakopets (call sign "Kalina") surrendered to the united forces in the Luhansk People's Republic, RIA Novosti reports.

“This is a ribbon (tattoo), the ribbon means war, war means losses. Each cartridge case (tattoo) should have had the name of a dead comrade,” the nationalist says, showing his tattoos to journalists.

The militant noted that for the entire time of the operation in Ukraine, more than fifty of his fellow officers died.

"More than 50 people in the aggregate of all the graduating teams with whom we studied," the Banderovets clarifies.

In the Popasnaya area, where he was sent, were mostly inexperienced soldiers. 75 percent of the detachment are people who saw a machine gun up close for the first time, says Zakopets.

*Ukrainian nationalist battalion, whose activities are recognized as extremist and terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation.

