Russia explains the use of submarines in Ukraine special operation

The Russian military use submarines to strike the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU).

Military historian Dmitry Boltenkov said in an interview with Izvestia that Russia had used submarines before to attack targets in Syria.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet has six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines that can make a salvo launch of four Kalibr cruise missiles with a range of more than a thousand kilometers.

"This is a very impressive attack, and they don't even need to move far from Sevastopol for this. This will be especially important against the backdrop of news about the provision of coast-based Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Ukraine,” Boltenkov stressed.

The military expert added that submarines may covertly approach enemy's shores to be able to strike targets from a short distance. Only a few minutes pass from the moment when the missile is launched to the moment when it strikes a target in southwestern Ukraine, which makes air defense systems useless as they do not have enough time to intercept.