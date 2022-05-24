Expert explains why Ukrainian army is finished if it doesn't leave Severodonetsk

The United States announced its intention to send Special Operations Forces (SOF) soldiers to Ukraine. Formally, everything is presented as if it is necessary to protect the embassy. However, the reality is different. This opinion was expressed by a military observer, reserve colonel Mikhail Khodarenok.

The expert explained that the SOF is not a security service, but a unique group of people who have been trained for many years. And instructing them to guard the perimeter is like hammering nails with a microscope.

The analyst noted that the entire junior and senior officers are pouring in from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and therefore there will simply be no one to fight in the near future.

"If the units do not have time to get their feet out of Severodonetsk, then the Ukrainian army will be finished," the military journalist said.

He drew attention to the fact that there were already talks about the transfer of the Poles to Pavlograd and further along the front. And against this background, the appearance of the SOF looks quite logical, Khodarenok believes.