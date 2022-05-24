EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

DPR militant: Ukrainian militants might start killing their commanders

The Verkhovna Rada proposed to introduce a bill that allows commanders to use weapons against soldiers if they leave their positions or refuse to obey the order.

A serviceman of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) with the call sign Sitkh believes that such amendments to the law will entail disastrous consequences for the Ukrainian army. He does not exclude that the soldiers will start killing their commanders.

The Sith noted that this bill effectively legalizes the possible killing of subordinates by the command. If earlier such tactics were hidden in every possible way, now the Kiev leadership intends to allow the killings at the official level.

"It's no secret that the National Battalion members used fines, corporal punishment, and even executions against their own. And what do we see in the end? ", said the officer of the DPR.

Ordinary soldiers will be aware that the military command at any moment will be able to shoot in the back. Officers will cease to be leaders and will turn into hated overseers.

"Sith" is convinced that if the bill comes into force, then the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will begin to surrender en masse. On the one hand, Kyiv hopes to strengthen discipline in the ranks of the Ukrainian army, but on the other hand, such methods will inevitably lead to protests.

"This is a mine laid by Ukrainian legislators under their own army. <...> I think that now the Ukrainian army is closer than ever to collapse," the DPR soldier said in an interview with MK.

*Ukrainian nationalist regiment, recognized as an extremist organization and banned on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Peter Baofu Why the West is Anti-Western in the Russia-Ukraine Crisis Peter Baofu Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Monkeypox. Like, What the...? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Sawraj Singh Ukraine-Russia conflict questions neutrality and credibility of Western media Sawraj Singh
