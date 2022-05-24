EN RU FR PT
Ukrainian refugee, for whom British man left his wife, turns out to be a petty swindler

Following the British tabloids, the romantic love story of Tony and refugee Sophia was also picked up by Ukrainian media. In fact, they added new juicy details to it.

Recently The Sun placed on the cover a touching story about how Tony Garnett sheltered a 22-year-old refugee from Lviv at home. It didn't end well for his wife and children. After 10 days of the Ukrainian woman's stay in the family, a ten-year marriage cracked and fell apart.

However, in fact, the Ukrainian homeowner Sophia Karkadym turned out to be not from Lvov, but from Kiev, writes Poradnitsa. Previously, she was engaged in petty fraud under various assumed names. For example, she took on writing term papers, and after receiving an advance payment she disappeared.

By the way, Sophia restricted access to her social networks immediately after meeting with Tony.

In connection with the newly discovered circumstances, a logical question arises of how long the new romantic relationship of a British man in love will last.

