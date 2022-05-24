EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Expert: The US begins the second round of World War III

The US begins the second round of World War III, yet for now in the economic sphere. In Ukraine, this war is going on in the mode of military confrontation between Western countries and the Russian Federation. This was stated by political scientist and orientalist Yevgeny Satanovsky.

Expert: The US begins the second round of World War III

And now China is on the agenda. Satanovsky came to this conclusion when commenting on Joe Biden's tour of Asia.

“Well done, Joe Biden… Travels all over the world, makes statements… gets confused in words, doesn’t recognize people, barely moves and always tries to say hello to the void… invites everyone somewhere. There was a lot more, but in general the message is clear: America begins the second round of World War III," Satanovsky said.

The expert notes that analysts have already dubbed Biden's proposals to partners as an "invitation to the economic suicide club", hinting at what is happening in Europe.

The political scientist noted that Washington managed to twist the hands of the EU, burying not only all the results of the normalization of relations between Western Europe and Russia after World War II, but also the industry of the Old World as such - because it will not survive the separation from the supply of raw materials and energy from the Russian Federation.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
