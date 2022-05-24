Before surrender, Azov* militants executed civilians at Azovstal

As the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin informed, in the dungeons of Azovstal, after the command to lay down their arms, the militants blew up an ammunition depot, as a result of which six people were killed and four were injured.

There is a version that the commander of Azov* Denis Prokopenko ordered an explosion in order to destroy people objectionable to him so that they could not be identified, writes Svobodnaya pressa.

The lack of any value of the ammunition depot, which is "sufficient everywhere," also testifies in favor of this version. According to the publication, the explosion could have been arranged for covering up traces.

“Who actually died in the destruction of the warehouse remains to be seen,” the source writes.

*Ukrainian nationalist battalion, whose activities are recognized as extremist and terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation.