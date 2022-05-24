Russian General Gerasimov 'killed' by Ukrainian militants 'resurrects'

Vitaly Gerasimov, General of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, "killed" by the intelligence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the West, was awarded the Order of Alexander Nevsky.

On March 8, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry proudly announced that General Gerasimov had been eliminated. However, as is often the case with Kyiv, the information turned out to be another fake. Ukrainian militants even published "evidence" of Gerasimov's death - audio interception of Russian military communications, but it also turned out to be fake.

“A major general of the Russian army was eliminated near Kharkov. During the fighting near Kharkov, Vitaly Gerasimov, a Russian military leader, major general, chief of staff, was liquidated,” the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported.

This information was also disseminated by the Western media, including the authoritative British publication The Guardian.

However, yesterday there was an award ceremony for personnel who distinguished themselves in the course of a special operation. Among the awarded was the living chief of staff of the 41st Army of the Central Military District, Major General Vitaly Gerasimov. The commander of the Central Military District, Colonel-General Alexander Lapin, awarded Gerasimov with the Order of Alexander Nevsky.