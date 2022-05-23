State Duma Deputy: Russia passes the point of no return in the special operation

The leader of the LDPR party in the State Duma, Leonid Slutsky, announced the passage of the point of no return of the special operation in Ukraine and stressed that Russia does not set itself the goal of sacrificing the lives of soldiers to seize Ukrainian lands.

“The point of no return has been passed, the blitzkrieg did not work out because we put human life at the forefront. It was possible to kill people and take Kyiv a long time ago, but there is no task to do this at the cost of human life,” the deputy noted.

He urged to protect those who fight for such values ​​as the Russian language and Russian civilization.

Earlier, Slutsky called for lifting the moratorium on the death penalty for murderers and rapists from Azov*.

*Ukrainian nationalist battalion, whose activities are recognized as extremist and terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation.