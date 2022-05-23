Journalist reveals where the new catastrophe awaits the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian army is threatened with a new catastrophe and a repetition of the Azovstal situation. If in the nearest future the personnel of the military formations of the Kyiv regime do not leave Severodonetsk, then the group will be destroyed or captured. This opinion was expressed by correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny.

The reporter drew attention to the fact that American military experts are already hinting to Kyiv about the possibility of such an outcome.

“The enemy has one, logical way out, to leave the cities and retreat to Slavyansk. Otherwise, “evacuation 2.0,” the journalist noted.

Earlier it was reported that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky does not agree to the withdrawal of a group of troops from Severodonetsk. On this issue, there were even disagreements between him and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, who believes that it is necessary to leave the encirclement to save the soldiers.