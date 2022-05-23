Russian FM spokeswoman says Zelensky to legalize the takeover of Ukraine by Poland

President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to grant a special status to Polish citizens, thus legalizing the takeover of Ukraine by the Poles. Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote about this on her Telegram channel.

“The president of the state asks the national parliament to approve the special rights of citizens of another state, essentially allowing them everything,” Zakharova wrote.

She clarified that, according to media leaks, Zelensky wants to equate the rights of Ukrainians with the rights of Poles, with the exception of the right to vote.

“Not separatists, but the president of the country himself transfers rights to the citizens of another country on the territory of his state, without introducing them into the citizenship of Ukraine,” the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Zelensky's decision on the status of Polish citizens in Ukraine became known on May 22. The representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Ukrainian Constitutional Court, Olga Sovgirya, said that Zelensky announced the submission to the Rada of a bill that would establish a special legal status for Polish citizens in the country.