EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Russian FM spokeswoman says Zelensky to legalize the takeover of Ukraine by Poland

World

President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to grant a special status to Polish citizens, thus legalizing the takeover of Ukraine by the Poles. Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote about this on her Telegram channel.

Russian FM spokeswoman says Zelensky to legalize the takeover of Ukraine by Poland

“The president of the state asks the national parliament to approve the special rights of citizens of another state, essentially allowing them everything,” Zakharova wrote.

She clarified that, according to media leaks, Zelensky wants to equate the rights of Ukrainians with the rights of Poles, with the exception of the right to vote.

“Not separatists, but the president of the country himself transfers rights to the citizens of another country on the territory of his state, without introducing them into the citizenship of Ukraine,” the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Zelensky's decision on the status of Polish citizens in Ukraine became known on May 22. The representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Ukrainian Constitutional Court, Olga Sovgirya, said that Zelensky announced the submission to the Rada of a bill that would establish a special legal status for Polish citizens in the country.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Ukraine loses access to Sea of Azov

After the liberation of Kherson and southern areas of the Zaporozhye regions from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kyiv authorities will obviously lose access to the Sea of ​​Azov.

Ukraine loses access to Sea of Azov
The Sun: Ukrainian woman ruins a marriage of a British family in ten days
World
The Sun: Ukrainian woman ruins a marriage of a British family in ten days
World
Poland prematurely terminates the agreement on the supply of Russian gas
Russia
Russia's new Okhotnik combat drones undergoes final testing
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Monkeypox. Like, What the...? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Sawraj Singh Ukraine-Russia conflict questions neutrality and credibility of Western media Sawraj Singh Gib McInnis Canada's Covid Curtain Gib McInnis
World
Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life
World
Biden says the US army to protect Taiwan in case China attacks
Norway rejects Poland's call to share oil and gas profits with Ukraine
World
Norway rejects Poland's call to share oil and gas profits with Ukraine
Last materials
Priest runs woman over on pedestrian crossing, changes his clothes
Monkeypox. Like, What the...?
Der Siegel: Erdogan's being a double agent — NATO shouldn't yield
Norway rejects Poland's call to share oil and gas profits with Ukraine
Russia's new Okhotnik combat drones undergoes final testing
The Sun: Ukrainian woman ruins a marriage of a British family in ten days
Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life
Ukraine loses access to Sea of Azov
Biden says the US army to protect Taiwan in case China attacks
Poland prematurely terminates the agreement on the supply of Russian gas
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy