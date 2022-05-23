EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Norway rejects Poland's call to share oil and gas profits with Ukraine

World

Norwegian Foreign Secretary Eivind Vad Petersson commented on the idea of ​​Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to share profits from oil and gas exports with Ukraine, Aftenposten reports.

Norway rejects Poland's call to share oil and gas profits with Ukraine

According to the publication, the proceeds from oil and gas exports go to the Pension Fund of Norway. At the same time, Petersson noted that the size of the fund has decreased by about 550 billion NOK, despite the increase in profits from the sale of energy resources. He stressed that this situation has developed due to the fall of the stock market.

In addition, the Norwegian Foreign Secretary added that the economy and consumers have been seriously affected by the increase in electricity and gasoline prices.

"Norway has already made a significant contribution in support of Ukraine and will continue to make even more contributions," he said.

Earlier, Morawiecki called "unfair" the excess profits that Norway receives from the sale of gas. He offered the country's leadership to transfer part of the money to Ukraine.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
