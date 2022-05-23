The Sun: Ukrainian woman ruins a marriage of a British family in ten days

Ukrainian woman ruined a marriage of a British family that sheltered her during ten days of her stay, reported The Sun.

22-year-old Sofia Karkadym, who worked in Lviv in the IT field, left the country and ended up in the family of 28-year-old West Yorkshire resident Lorna Garnett and her husband Anthony. They offered to the woman their house as a refuge. Ten days later, the man put an end to ten years of marriage and left for a Ukrainian woman.

“We’re sorry for the pain we’ve caused but I’ve discovered a connection with Sofiia like I’ve never had before,” said Anthony.

Karkadym and her chosen one intend to rent an apartment. The couple has already applied for a permanent visa for a Ukrainian woman.

Refugees from Ukraine want to return home from the UK, fearing expulsion to Rwanda (a country in central Africa). Dozens of refugees prefer to return to their homeland, where a special operation is currently underway.