Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life

A court in Ukraine sentenced Russian serviceman Vadim Shishimarin to life in prison, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was worried about the trial of Russian contract soldier Vadim Shishimarin in Ukraine.

The Russian side will look for options to defend Shishimarin, he said, adding that Russia was deprived of an opportunity to "defend his interests on the spot."

"In fact, our institutions in Ukraine are simply not working, but this does not mean that we will not consider continue trying through other channels," he said.

A court in Kyiv sentenced Russian contracted soldier Vadim Shishimarin to life in prison for the murder of a civilian in Bucha. The court has thus upheld the demand from Ukrainian prosecutors who wanted the Russian to be jailed for life.

On April 3, Ukrainian authorities and a number of foreign media published information according to which the Russian military allegedly killed civilians in the city of Bucha near Kyiv. The Russian Defense Ministry called Ukraine's accusations of massacres a provocation. The department emphasized that evidence of crimes committed in Bucha appeared only on the fourth day after the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and representatives of Ukrainian television arrived in the city.

Also read: Bucha massacre: What happened and who is to blame?