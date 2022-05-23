Ukraine loses access to Sea of Azov

Georgy Muradov, Crimea's Permanent Representative to the President of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean Government, announced a change in the status of the Sea of ​​Azov after the liberation of Mariupol.

According to Muradov, the Sea of ​​Azov has become a sea of ​​joint use between Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic.

After the liberation of Kherson and southern areas of the Zaporozhye regions from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kyiv authorities will obviously lose access to the Sea of ​​Azov.

"The special operation allowed the DPR to reach Mariupol and liberate the southern part of the republic occupied by Ukrainian nationalists, to thereby secure access to the Sea of ​​Azov. Therefore, this is a sea of ​​​​our joint use with the DPR," the permanent representative said.

Earlier, Muradov said that Ukraine would no longer exist within its borders.

"I think that Ukraine will not exist the way it was before. This is already former Ukraine,” he said, adding that Ukraine could exist as a federal state, in which the rights of national communities could be observed, but this is no longer possible.

The Sea of Azov is connected to the Black Sea by the narrow Strait of Kerch, and is sometimes regarded as a northern extension of the Black Sea.