EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Ukraine loses access to Sea of Azov

World

Georgy Muradov, Crimea's Permanent Representative to the President of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean Government, announced a change in the status of the Sea of ​​Azov after the liberation of Mariupol.

Ukraine loses access to Sea of Azov

According to Muradov, the Sea of ​​Azov has become a sea of ​​joint use between Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic.

After the liberation of Kherson and southern areas of the Zaporozhye regions from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kyiv authorities will obviously lose access to the Sea of ​​Azov.

"The special operation allowed the DPR to reach Mariupol and liberate the southern part of the republic occupied by Ukrainian nationalists, to thereby secure access to the Sea of ​​Azov. Therefore, this is a sea of ​​​​our joint use with the DPR," the permanent representative said.

Earlier, Muradov said that Ukraine would no longer exist within its borders.

"I think that Ukraine will not exist the way it was before. This is already former Ukraine,” he said, adding that Ukraine could exist as a federal state, in which the rights of national communities could be observed, but this is no longer possible.

The Sea of Azov is connected to the Black Sea by the narrow Strait of Kerch, and is sometimes regarded as a northern extension of the Black Sea.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Ukraine loses access to Sea of Azov

After the liberation of Kherson and southern areas of the Zaporozhye regions from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kyiv authorities will obviously lose access to the Sea of ​​Azov.

Ukraine loses access to Sea of Azov
Poland prematurely terminates the agreement on the supply of Russian gas
World
Poland prematurely terminates the agreement on the supply of Russian gas
World
Biden says the US army to protect Taiwan in case China attacks
World
Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life
Sawraj Singh Ukraine-Russia conflict questions neutrality and credibility of Western media Sawraj Singh Gib McInnis Canada's Covid Curtain Gib McInnis Mahboob A. Khawaja Global Peace, Security and Conflict Resolution: The Coming of Insane Future Mahboob A. Khawaja
Last materials
Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life
Ukraine loses access to Sea of Azov
Biden says the US army to protect Taiwan in case China attacks
Poland prematurely terminates the agreement on the supply of Russian gas
Azov commander announces Azovstal an Mariupol resistance over
Russian Security Council V.C. Medvedev names the duration of anti-Russian sanctions
Expert reports Russia's destroyed NATO weapons supplied to Ukraine
Gerhard Schroeder to leave Rosneft's board of directors
WHO convenes emergency expert meeting over monkeypox outbreak
Video: Moment when rocket strikes Palace of Culture in Kharkiv region
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy