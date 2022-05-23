EN RU FR PT
Poland prematurely terminates the agreement on the supply of Russian gas

Poland ahead of schedule breaks the intergovernmental agreement on the supply of Russian gas. This was stated by the Government Commissioner for Strategic Energy Infrastructure Petr Naimsky on May 23.

“On May 13, the government of Mateusz Morawiecki adopted a resolution to break the agreement between the government of Poland and the government of the Russian Federation, that agreement, which is called the Yamal agreement, which was signed in 1993,” he said on Polskie Radio 24.

Naimsky also added that after almost 30 years, it can be stated that gas relations between the two countries completely cease to exist. The agreement between Russia and Poland, which is valid until the end of 2022, meant that the European side would receive up to 10 million cubic meters of gas per year from the Russian Federation.

“Physically, the Polish section of the gas pipeline, of course, exists. This section of the gas transmission infrastructure is owned by EuroPolGaz. The operator of this section, as well as the entire gas transmission system in Poland, is GAZ-Sistem,” the politician added, stressing that the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline can be used to supply gas from Germany.

