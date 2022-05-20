EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Russian Security Council V.C. Medvedev names the duration of anti-Russian sanctions

World

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev believes that the sanctions imposed on Russia will be in effect for decades. He urged not to rely on their removal.

“Obviously, these sanctions will have a prolonged effect, that is, for decades. Therefore, we should rely only on our own capabilities,” Medvedev said at a meeting of the interdepartmental commission of the Russian Security Council.

He clarified that the restrictions imposed by the West are not related to the special operation carried out by Russia in Ukraine. Therefore, even after its completion, the sanctions will not be lifted, Medvedev believes.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
