Expert reports Russia's destroyed NATO weapons supplied to Ukraine

Aleksey Leonkov, editor of the Arsenal Otechestva magazine, said that Russian troops are detecting accumulations of Western weapons and then destroying them.

He noted that today Ukraine is forced to use electrified railway communications for the supply of heavy military equipment. Due to the lack of fuel, the independent movement of this equipment is difficult.

Upon arrival at the platforms, the accumulation of weapons is not difficult to detect and destroy with precision strikes. At the same time, Russian troops are solving three tasks at once: the destruction of military equipment, platforms and personnel of the Ukrainian army.