Russian FM Lavrov says all fears about West's plans are now confirmed

All fears about what the West was trying to make of Ukraine were confirmed, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"We reminded our Malian friends in detail today about what really happened in Ukraine over the past long years, including eight years when Ukraine categorically refused to comply with the UN Security Council resolution on a settlement in Donbass, and explained once again the reasons why we did not had no choice but to start a special military operation, during which, by the way, all our fears about what the West was trying to do with Ukraine are 100% confirmed," he said during a press conference with his Malian colleague.

Lavrov did not provide any other details.