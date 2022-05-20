All fears about what the West was trying to make of Ukraine were confirmed, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
"We reminded our Malian friends in detail today about what really happened in Ukraine over the past long years, including eight years when Ukraine categorically refused to comply with the UN Security Council resolution on a settlement in Donbass, and explained once again the reasons why we did not had no choice but to start a special military operation, during which, by the way, all our fears about what the West was trying to do with Ukraine are 100% confirmed," he said during a press conference with his Malian colleague.
Lavrov did not provide any other details.
"All the tasks that were set by President Putin, first of all, the protection of people, civilians in Ukraine, primarily in the Donbass, preventing the creation of direct threats to the security of our country in Ukraine, will, of course, be fulfilled," the minister added.
According to the military expert Igor Korotchenko, after the end of the battle for Donbass, the third stage of the military special operation will begin.