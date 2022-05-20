Russian Major General explains why Moscow doesn't carry out a 'hard purge' in Ukraine

The chairman of the presidium of the organization "Officers of Russia", Major General of Aviation Sergei Lipovoy, said that the Russian Armed Forces are not conducting a "hard purge" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine because of civilian infrastructure.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have neither the strength nor the means to protect their own line of defense. Therefore, an attack on Russia is unlikely. The military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine understand that as soon as they cross the border of the Russian Federation, they will be destroyed. Lipovoy stressed that panic is growing every day in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the national battalions.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine understand that they will definitely be destroyed. They have less and less strength every day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Azov* panics more and more. <...> The commander of the Azov* Svyatoslav Palamar recorded videos, turned to Zelensky, threatened us, and yesterday he tucked his tail, raised his hands and surrendered to the mercy of the winners," Lipovoy said in an interview with NEWS.ru.

Lipovoy said that the provocations of Ukrainians in the border regions of the Russian Federation can be stopped. To do this, it is necessary to carry out a "hard purge" of the surrounding territories. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces hide their artillery between residential buildings or near schools in order to provoke the destruction of civilian infrastructure.

*Ukrainian nationalist battalion, whose activities are recognized as extremist and terrorist and banned in the Russian Federation.