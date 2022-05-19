DPA: European Parliament urges the EU to impose sanctions against Schroeder

The European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the EU to impose sanctions on former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. This was reported by the DPA agency on Thursday.

According to him, the vast majority of MEPs supported the imposition of EU sanctions against Schroeder. The reason for this, according to DPA, is his close ties with Russia.

This move by the European Parliament, as the agency notes, is likely to increase pressure on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to submit a proposal to include Schroeder on EU sanctions lists. If this is accepted, the former German chancellor's existing assets in the EU could be frozen.

At the same time, it is indicated that the text of the European Parliament now proposes that EU states “expand the list of persons subject to EU sanctions by including European members of the governing bodies of large Russian companies and politicians who continue to receive money from Russia.”

Schroeder has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rosneft since 2017. In addition, he chairs the shareholders' committee of Nord Stream AG and the board of directors of Nord Stream 2 AG. Because of this, the ex-head of government is criticized by representatives of German politics and the public. In particular, they want to deprive him of some of the privileges that are legally granted to former chancellors.