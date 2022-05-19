EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

DPA: European Parliament urges the EU to impose sanctions against Schroeder

World

The European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on the EU to impose sanctions on former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder. This was reported by the DPA agency on Thursday.

DPA: European Parliament urges the EU to impose sanctions against Schroeder

According to him, the vast majority of MEPs supported the imposition of EU sanctions against Schroeder. The reason for this, according to DPA, is his close ties with Russia.

This move by the European Parliament, as the agency notes, is likely to increase pressure on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to submit a proposal to include Schroeder on EU sanctions lists. If this is accepted, the former German chancellor's existing assets in the EU could be frozen.

At the same time, it is indicated that the text of the European Parliament now proposes that EU states “expand the list of persons subject to EU sanctions by including European members of the governing bodies of large Russian companies and politicians who continue to receive money from Russia.”

Schroeder has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rosneft since 2017. In addition, he chairs the shareholders' committee of Nord Stream AG and the board of directors of Nord Stream 2 AG. Because of this, the ex-head of government is criticized by representatives of German politics and the public. In particular, they want to deprive him of some of the privileges that are legally granted to former chancellors.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Russian kamikaze drone destroys US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense showed a video of the destruction of US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine. The US systems were destroyed by the Russian Kub (Cube) kamikaze drone

Video: Russian kamikaze drone destroys US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine
Surrender of Azov* militants shrouded in mystery
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Surrender of Azov* militants shrouded in mystery
Russia
Russian Peresvet laser system destroys combat UAVs in five seconds
Russia
Chechnya's Kadyrov says Russia made mistakes at the beginning of special operation
Lyuba Lulko Venezuela's Maduro can now twist Americans round his little finger Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff UK sets Balkans on fire to displace USA from the top Andrey Mihayloff John Stanton The Pope, The Punk and the Presidents John Stanton
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces use Terminator tank support vehicles in Ukraine
World
Welt: Ukrainian FM Kuleba lost his temper while talking with German Defense Minister
Russian army destroys units of European militants in Ukraine
World
Russian army destroys units of European militants in Ukraine
Last materials
Moscow will open access to Ukraine seaports if EU lifts sanctions
McDonald's names the buyer of the Russian part of its business
US and NATO wages war against Russia in Ukraine
Luxury goods manufacturers report record high sales in Russia
Expert reveals when will begin the third phase of Russian operation in Ukraine
Deputy commander of Ukraine's nationalist Aides battalion detained
American analyst says Ukraine is losing the east despite propaganda
One civilian killed as Ukraine shells Russia's Kursk region
Expert says Russia to strike at the decision-making center in Kyiv
Venezuela's Maduro can now twist Americans round his little finger
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy