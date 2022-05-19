EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Moscow will open access to Ukraine seaports if EU lifts sanctions

World

To solve the global food crisis, one needs to pay attention to the reasons that caused the crisis and lift the sanctions that the United States and the European Union imposed on Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko said.

Moscow will open access to Ukraine seaports if EU lifts sanctions

Rudenko's remarks came in response to the statement from the head of the UN World Food Program (WFP) David Beasley, who urged Moscow to open access to seaports in Ukraine, TASS reports.

"One should not just appeal to the Russian Federation at this point. One should rather pay attention to the whole complex of reasons that caused the current food crisis to occur. First of all, it was caused by the sanctions that were imposed against Russia by the United States and the European Union. They obstruct normal free trade in food products, including wheat, fertilizers and other things,” Andrey Rudenko noted.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz named a condition for lifting sanctions against Russia. According to him, the only way to remove restrictions is a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Video: Russian kamikaze drone destroys US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Defense showed a video of the destruction of US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine. The US systems were destroyed by the Russian Kub (Cube) kamikaze drone

Video: Russian kamikaze drone destroys US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine
Surrender of Azov* militants shrouded in mystery
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Surrender of Azov* militants shrouded in mystery
Russia
Russian Peresvet laser system destroys combat UAVs in five seconds
Russia
Chechnya's Kadyrov says Russia made mistakes at the beginning of special operation
Lyuba Lulko Venezuela's Maduro can now twist Americans round his little finger Lyuba Lulko Andrey Mihayloff UK sets Balkans on fire to displace USA from the top Andrey Mihayloff John Stanton The Pope, The Punk and the Presidents John Stanton
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces use Terminator tank support vehicles in Ukraine
World
Welt: Ukrainian FM Kuleba lost his temper while talking with German Defense Minister
Russian army destroys units of European militants in Ukraine
World
Russian army destroys units of European militants in Ukraine
Last materials
Moscow will open access to Ukraine seaports if EU lifts sanctions
McDonald's names the buyer of the Russian part of its business
US and NATO wages war against Russia in Ukraine
Luxury goods manufacturers report record high sales in Russia
Expert reveals when will begin the third phase of Russian operation in Ukraine
Deputy commander of Ukraine's nationalist Aides battalion detained
American analyst says Ukraine is losing the east despite propaganda
One civilian killed as Ukraine shells Russia's Kursk region
Expert says Russia to strike at the decision-making center in Kyiv
Venezuela's Maduro can now twist Americans round his little finger
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy