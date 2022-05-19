Moscow will open access to Ukraine seaports if EU lifts sanctions

To solve the global food crisis, one needs to pay attention to the reasons that caused the crisis and lift the sanctions that the United States and the European Union imposed on Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Andrey Rudenko said.

Rudenko's remarks came in response to the statement from the head of the UN World Food Program (WFP) David Beasley, who urged Moscow to open access to seaports in Ukraine, TASS reports.

"One should not just appeal to the Russian Federation at this point. One should rather pay attention to the whole complex of reasons that caused the current food crisis to occur. First of all, it was caused by the sanctions that were imposed against Russia by the United States and the European Union. They obstruct normal free trade in food products, including wheat, fertilizers and other things,” Andrey Rudenko noted.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz named a condition for lifting sanctions against Russia. According to him, the only way to remove restrictions is a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv.