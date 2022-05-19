Expert reveals when will begin the third phase of Russian operation in Ukraine

According to the military expert Igor Korotchenko, after the end of the battle for Donbass, the third stage of the military special operation will begin.

The Russian army will begin to advance to no less important Ukrainian regions. He suggested that the next goals of the allied forces would be the liberation of Kharkov, Zaporozhye, Odessa and Nikolaev regions.