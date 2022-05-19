According to the military expert Igor Korotchenko, after the end of the battle for Donbass, the third stage of the military special operation will begin.
The Russian army will begin to advance to no less important Ukrainian regions. He suggested that the next goals of the allied forces would be the liberation of Kharkov, Zaporozhye, Odessa and Nikolaev regions.
“After the end of the battle for Donbass. The third stage of the special operation is the establishment of control over the Kharkiv, Zaporozhye, Odessa and Nikolaev regions,” Korotchenko wrote in his Telegram channel.
