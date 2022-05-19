EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

American analyst says Ukraine is losing the east despite propaganda

American military analyst Scott Ritter said that Ukraine is losing in the east, despite Western propaganda and Kyiv's fakes.

Ritter commented on a recent video showing Ukrainian militants carrying a border pole to film a fake video. Later, this video appeared on the Web, and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky then recorded a video message in which he praised the “heroes” of Ukraine. In the video, the militants said that they were allegedly standing on the border with Russia.

"The presence of Ukrainian troops on the border with Russia near Kharkov does not matter. This does not affect the strategic result in any way," Ritter said in an interview with RT.

The American analyst also said that the accusations of using phosphorus ammunition against the militants at Azovstal are insignificant. In his opinion, the video clearly shows that these were not phosphorus shells, but magnesium ones.

