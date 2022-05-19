Expert says Russia to strike at the decision-making center in Kyiv

Armed Forces of Ukraine shelling Russian regions bordering Ukraine provokes the Russian Armed Forces to strike back at the decision-making center in Kyiv. Why Russia is not doing this yet, said military expert Alexey Leonkov.

“The Ministry of Defense warned that the strikes would be on the rise, and I think that within the framework of what is now going on in the Donbass, this decision will not be canceled. All the same, strikes will be delivered,” the expert said.

Leonkov draws attention to the fact that the Russian Armed Forces strike at the delivered Western military equipment and weapons pointwise, without destroying the communications system, so that the civilian population can be evacuated.