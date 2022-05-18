EU blocks the sixth package of sanctions against Russia

The sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union (EU) is blocked. This was announced on May 18 by the European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni.

“We adopted five packages of sanctions very quickly and unanimously, but the sixth package is still suspended for well-known reasons. I am optimistic about the prospects for finding a compromise,” he said on Rai News 24.

On May 16, it was reported that the foreign ministers of the EU countries could not agree on the sixth package of sanctions against Russia. The head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, explained that the problem, as before, "was the disagreement over the oil embargo."