Welt: Ukrainian FM Kuleba lost his temper while talking with German Defense Minister

A tough conversation on the supply of weapons to Ukraine from Germany took place between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and German Defense Minister Christina Lambrecht. This was reported on May 18 by the German newspaper Welt.

“Kuleba asked Germany to supply the missing ammunition for Ukraine as soon as possible or to admit that the topic has been removed from the agenda. It was a difficult conversation, during which Kuleba lost his temper,” the article says.

About three weeks ago, Berlin promised Kyiv the delivery of German Gepard tanks, but since then there has been no progress. The publication clarifies that the supply is not carried out due to lack of ammunition.

The newspaper indicates that Germany is looking for ways to get ammunition. Switzerland, where they are produced, refuses to export, citing neutrality in international conflicts.