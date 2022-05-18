EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Turkey blocks the discussion on the Finland and Sweden's entry into NATO

World

Turkey has blocked consideration of applications from Finland and Sweden to join NATO, reports the FT.

Turkey blocks the discussion on the Finland and Sweden's entry into NATO

Finland and Sweden started talking about the possibility of abandoning their long-term neutrality and joining the North Atlantic Alliance against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that the organization would be happy to see the Scandinavian states in its ranks and provide them with the opportunity for rapid integration.

Moscow has repeatedly noted that NATO aims at confrontation. As the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov emphasized, its further expansion will not bring greater security to Europe. At the same time, the Kremlin representative clarified that he does not consider the possible participation of Helsinki and Stockholm in the unification an existential threat to Moscow.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Up to 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers entrapped in Luhansk People's Republic

Up to 16,000 military men of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been entrapped near the towns of Severodonetsk and Lysichansk

Up to 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers entrapped in Luhansk People's Republic
PMC Wagner thwarts NATO coup in Mali
World
PMC Wagner thwarts NATO coup in Mali
World
India stops negotiations with Russia on the purchase of Ka-31 helicopters
Hotspots and Incidents
Azovstal falls: 265 Ukrainian fighters leave steel plant and surrender
Andrey Mihayloff UK sets Balkans on fire to displace USA from the top Andrey Mihayloff John Stanton The Pope, The Punk and the Presidents John Stanton Andreas C Chrysafis White Paper: Blank Vote in a Democracy Andreas C Chrysafis
Europe
UK sets Balkans on fire to displace USA from the top
World
Expert explains what caused the 'firework' above Azovstal
Finnish admiral suggests Russians be buried in the land of Finland, as in 1939
World
Finnish admiral suggests Russians be buried in the land of Finland, as in 1939
Last materials
Video: Russian kamikaze drone destroys US-made M777 towed howitzers in Ukraine
Russian Peresvet laser system destroys combat UAVs in five seconds
Russia considers leaving WTO and WHO
Rebelión: Zelensky's invitation to NATO summit in Madrid is dangerous
Russian army destroys units of European militants in Ukraine
Mariupol to be rebuilt as resort town with Russia's help
Biden falis to pronounce the name of the US in a public speech
Captured Ukrainian militant: NATO experience is useless in real combat
Nearly 1,000 fighters leave Azovstal and surrender to Russian forces
UK sets Balkans on fire to displace USA from the top
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy