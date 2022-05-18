EN RU FR PT
News
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

DPR head announces the fate of Azovstal plant after Russian operation end

World

The head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, said that the Azovstal plant in Mariupol will be demolished. 

On the site of the plant, Pushilin proposes to make a park area or a technology park. He noted that the decision has not yet been made. The head of the DPR also indicated that another enterprise in Mariupol, the Ilyich Iron and Steel Works, would be restored.

Pushilin also said that according to estimates, about 60 percent of the houses in the city are subject to demolition. 

“As for communications, the situation was not so sad. The specialists who are now carrying out restoration work on water supply and others are not as pessimistic as they seemed when we were able to freely enter the city for the first time,” he explained.

Pushilin added that Mariupol will be fully restored.

