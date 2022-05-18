EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Russian army destroys units of European militants in Ukraine

The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed 31 enemy manpower and equipment areas, including the location of units of foreign militants from Europe.

The official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, noted at a briefing that the Russian military used high-precision missiles from the air.

"31 areas of concentration of manpower and Ukrainian military equipment were hit, including the locations of units of foreign mercenaries from European countries in Nikolaev and Krasnohorivka," he said.

In addition, Konashenkov stressed that high-precision airborne missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit two command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. One of them worked as a territorial defense headquarters near the settlement of Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic.

The Ministry of Defense added that at a military airfield near Dnepropetrovsk, the Russian army destroyed two Ukrainian Su-24 aircraft, and in the Nikolaev region, a division of S-300 anti-aircraft systems.

