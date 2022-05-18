Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), spoke about the plans to restore the city of Mariupol.
Below are key ideas from his statements:
"As for war criminals, as well as nationalists, their fate, if they laid down their arms, should be decided at court. If the enemy has laid down the arms, it is up to the court to decide their fate. If they are Nazi criminals, it is up to the military tribunal to decide," the Donetsk News Agency quoted Pushilin as saying.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!
Up to 16,000 military men of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been entrapped near the towns of Severodonetsk and Lysichansk