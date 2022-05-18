EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Mariupol to be rebuilt as resort town with Russia's help

World

Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), spoke about the plans to restore the city of Mariupol.

Below are key ideas from his statements:

  • Mariupol's Metallurgical Plant named after Ilyich will be restored;
  • Azovstal steel plant will be demolished.
  • The territory of Azovstal will be transformed into a park or a technological cluster. The final decision has not been made yet;
  • About 600 military men left the plant on May 17, there were wounded among them. Nazi criminals will be put on trial.

"As for war criminals, as well as nationalists, their fate, if they laid down their arms, should be decided at court. If the enemy has laid down the arms, it is up to the court to decide their fate. If they are Nazi criminals, it is up to the military tribunal to decide," the Donetsk News Agency quoted Pushilin as saying.

  • About 60 percent of all buildings in Mariupol have been destroyed. Utility systems are not that bad. All the ruined buildings are to be demolished, new buildings will be built instead.
  • Mariupol will be rebuilt as a resort city. Russia will help.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
