Biden falis to pronounce the name of the US in a public speech

The United States President Joe Biden was unable to pronounce the name of the country he leads. A video of the public speaking went viral online.

“Reflected in the A... A… N... H… A... P… I... Ay-Ay-Ay-Ay-Ay! Here, in the United States,” the head of the state said.

At the same time, Joe Biden himself understood the comedy of the situation and laughed at what happened along with the audience of his speech.

Earlier it was reported that the President of the United States misspoke and accidentally named the first lady of Mexico, Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, as president.

Also, the American leader, during his speech in Warsaw, misspoke in the name of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and called it Metropol.