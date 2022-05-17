PMC Wagner thwarts NATO coup in Mali

NATO attempted to arrange a coup d'etat in Mali where PMC Wagner was stationed.

On May 12 at night, a group of local military, foreign mercenaries and units from NATO countries attempted to arrange a coup d'état in Mali.

It is believed that the operation was thwarted owing to the actions of PMC Wagner, a Russian paramilitary organization, that was stationed on the territory of the African republic, the Mali authorities said.

Representatives for the Mali authorities said that the only country that was interested in changing power in Mali was France.

"The putsch attempt took place on May 11-12 overnight. It was conducted with the support of a Western state, a statement from the Mali executive branch said. A Western state supported those soldiers, whose goal was to break the dynamic of Mali's rebirth, Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali's former Prime Minister believes. No country has been mentioned, but in the coming hours all eyes will probably turn to France. Paris has become a sworn enemy of the Assimi Goita regime. On Friday, May 13, a demonstration calling for an end to the "French military presence” was organized in the Malian capital,” Jeune Afrique, a French-language pan-African weekly news magazine reports.

Units of PMC Wagner were deployed to Mali a few months ago. Representatives of the Mali authorities confirmed the arrival of the foreign fighters. This suggests that Mali managed to avoid the coup with the help of the mercenaries.