EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

PMC Wagner thwarts NATO coup in Mali

World

NATO attempted to arrange a coup d'etat in Mali where PMC Wagner was stationed.

PMC Wagner thwarts NATO coup in Mali

On May 12 at night, a group of local military, foreign mercenaries and units from NATO countries attempted to arrange a coup d'état in Mali.

It is believed that the operation was thwarted owing to the actions of PMC Wagner, a Russian paramilitary organization, that was stationed on the territory of the African republic, the Mali authorities said.

Representatives for the Mali authorities said that the only country that was interested in changing power in Mali was France.

"The putsch attempt took place on May 11-12 overnight. It was conducted with the support of a Western state, a statement from the Mali executive branch said. A Western state supported those soldiers, whose goal was to break the dynamic of Mali's rebirth, Abdoulaye Maiga, Mali's former Prime Minister believes. No country has been mentioned, but in the coming hours all eyes will probably turn to France. Paris has become a sworn enemy of the Assimi Goita regime. On Friday, May 13, a demonstration calling for an end to the "French military presence” was organized in the Malian capital,” Jeune Afrique, a French-language pan-African weekly news magazine reports.

Units of PMC Wagner were deployed to Mali a few months ago. Representatives of the Mali authorities confirmed the arrival of the foreign fighters. This suggests that Mali managed to avoid the coup with the help of the mercenaries.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
World
Chechnya thanks the West for the weapons supplied to Ukraine

Assistant to the head of Chechnya for the power bloc Apty Alaudinov thanked the Western partners of Ukraine for the weapons supplied to Kyiv. According to him, they are becoming trophy.

Chechnya thanks the West for the weapons supplied to Ukraine
Russian large landing ships disappear from naval base in Novorossiysk
Russia
Russian large landing ships disappear from naval base in Novorossiysk
Hotspots and Incidents
Ten Ukrainian military leave Azovstal, declare readiness to negotiate
World
Poland wants to demilitarize Russian Kaliningrad and name it Koenigsberg
John Stanton The Pope, The Punk and the Presidents John Stanton Andreas C Chrysafis White Paper: Blank Vote in a Democracy Andreas C Chrysafis Lyuba Lulko Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
German Leopard 2A4 heavy tanks spotted in Ukraine
World
Azovstal militants reveal how many days they can hold out
Europeans shocked Russian aren't starving to death
World
Europeans shocked Russian aren't starving to death
Last materials
Finnish parliament votes for country's membership in NATO
PMC Wagner thwarts NATO coup in Mali
Finnish admiral suggests Russians be buried in the land of Finland, as in 1939
India stops negotiations with Russia on the purchase of Ka-31 helicopters
Up to 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers entrapped in Luhansk People's Republic
Expert explains what caused the 'firework' above Azovstal
Azovstal falls: 265 Ukrainian fighters leave steel plant and surrender
Moscow says Finland and Sweden's entry into NATO will 'untie' Russia's hands
Kremlin declared the United States hostile to Russia
The Pope, The Punk and the Presidents
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy