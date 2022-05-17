EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Finnish admiral suggests Russians be buried in the land of Finland, as in 1939

World

Finnish Admiral James Stavridis invited the Russians to join their compatriots who died in Finland in 1939.

One of the leaders of the Finnish army called on the citizens of the Russian Federation to share the fate of their ancestors who died in the Soviet-Finnish war, known in Finland as the Winter War.

“We invite you to join the 200,000 Russians who are already in Finland buried a few meters in the ground after your last attempt in 1939,” Stavridis wrote in his blog.

The admiral accompanied his post with archival photographs, in which military men in white clothes move on skis in gas masks.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
World
Chechnya thanks the West for the weapons supplied to Ukraine

Assistant to the head of Chechnya for the power bloc Apty Alaudinov thanked the Western partners of Ukraine for the weapons supplied to Kyiv. According to him, they are becoming trophy.

Chechnya thanks the West for the weapons supplied to Ukraine
Russian large landing ships disappear from naval base in Novorossiysk
Russia
Russian large landing ships disappear from naval base in Novorossiysk
Hotspots and Incidents
Ten Ukrainian military leave Azovstal, declare readiness to negotiate
World
Poland wants to demilitarize Russian Kaliningrad and name it Koenigsberg
John Stanton The Pope, The Punk and the Presidents John Stanton Andreas C Chrysafis White Paper: Blank Vote in a Democracy Andreas C Chrysafis Lyuba Lulko Prime Minister Morawiecki buries Poland Lyuba Lulko
Hotspots and Incidents
German Leopard 2A4 heavy tanks spotted in Ukraine
World
Azovstal militants reveal how many days they can hold out
Europeans shocked Russian aren't starving to death
World
Europeans shocked Russian aren't starving to death
Last materials
Up to 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers entrapped in Luhansk People's Republic
Expert explains what caused the 'firework' above Azovstal
Azovstal falls: 265 Ukrainian fighters leave steel plant and surrender
Moscow says Finland and Sweden's entry into NATO will 'untie' Russia's hands
Kremlin declared the United States hostile to Russia
The Pope, The Punk and the Presidents
Ukraine blows up ammonium nitrate to accuse Russia of chemical attack
German Leopard 2A4 heavy tanks spotted in Ukraine
Russian large landing ships disappear from naval base in Novorossiysk
Chechnya thanks the West for the weapons supplied to Ukraine
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy