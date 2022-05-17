EN RU FR PT
Kremlin declared the United States hostile to Russia

World

The US has become a hostile state to Russia. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, as reported by TASS.

According to him, it is time to call unfriendly countries hostile.

“Yes, we still softly call them unfriendly states. And I would say that these are already hostile states, because what they are doing is war,” Peskov said.

During his speech, Peskov also noted that the state loses its sovereignty if it does not show integrity in defending its interests.

In March, the Russian government signed a decree with a list of states whose unfriendly actions are directed against the country, its companies and citizens. The approved list is headed by the USA, Canada and the EU countries, as well as the UK with its territories.

