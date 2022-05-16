EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Chechnya thanks the West for the weapons supplied to Ukraine

World

Assistant to the head of Chechnya for the power bloc Apty Alaudinov thanked the Western partners of Ukraine for the weapons supplied to Kyiv. According to him, they are becoming trophy.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced the liberation of the Zarya plant in Rubizhnoye from Ukrainian nationalists. The People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic confirmed this information, specifying that the industrial zone of the city of Rubizhnoye was completely cleared.

"We would like to say huge words of gratitude to the President of America, to all the presidents of European countries. Thank you very much, you have equipped us very well. We have a huge amount of weapons that were sent to our Ukrainian opponents. We have a lot of ammunition, weapons, we have very a lot of Javelins, we have a lot of different guns, which. Thank you very much," Alaudinov said, commenting on the supply of foreign weapons to Kyiv.

