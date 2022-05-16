Chechnya thanks the West for the weapons supplied to Ukraine

Assistant to the head of Chechnya for the power bloc Apty Alaudinov thanked the Western partners of Ukraine for the weapons supplied to Kyiv. According to him, they are becoming trophy.

Earlier, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced the liberation of the Zarya plant in Rubizhnoye from Ukrainian nationalists. The People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic confirmed this information, specifying that the industrial zone of the city of Rubizhnoye was completely cleared.